Lynch brothers face triple crown of physical challenges

February 16, 2018

Every year Merrill, Rob and Darren Lynch, of Lynch Plant Hire, challenge themselves to a ‘brothers Lighthouse Day’ to raise money for the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity.

The charity provides financial and welfare support to those who are suffering long term injury or illness within the construction sector.

And it seems that each year, the challenges are getting more and more physical and the training regimes more gruelling.

Last year the three brothers conquered the Yorkshire three peaks, Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough raising over £3,000 for the Lighthouse Club charity.

The previous year saw them complete a 12 mile ‘Tough Mudder’ challenge. Billed as the world’s most difficult obstacle race, they made it to the finishing post looking very muddy in just 3 hours and 25 minutes raising £5,000.

But this year sees the trio take to the capital for the ultimate physical challenge when they compete in the London marathon on 22nd April this year.

Training is well underway and the competitive streak is already beginning to show, even though Merrill Lynch admitted at the Lighthouse Christmas annual lunch, “that he was a ‘little bit’ behind in training compared to his brothers”.

Merrill added, “Training for a marathon requires a lot of time, dedication and mind over matter. But as brothers, we motivate each other to keep going, especially knowing that we are raising money for such a great cause. As a company and as individuals we have been long term supporters of the Lighthouse Club Charity and it is an amazing feeling to support our construction colleagues through difficult times. We enjoy the challenges and each year they seem to get more and more ambitious, but I think we’ll get the marathon completed before we think about next year!”

As well as raising vital funds for those in need in the construction industry, Merrill, Rob and Darren dedicate their achievements to their late mother Celia Lynch who was a Director of Lynch Plant for 30 years.

If you’d like to support the Lynch brothers in their quest to complete the London marathon, please pledge your support here.

You may also be interested in: