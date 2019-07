Luton priest’s papal blessing to mark 25 years of service

07/31/2019

Luton parish priest Fr Tony Brennan received a special apostolic blessing from Pope Francis, presented to him by Bishop Peter Doyle, in honour of his 25 years as a priest.

Parishioners, former parishioners, friends and family – from Luton, Northampton, Bedford, Caddington, Hitchin and Milton Keynes – helped celebrate the occasion with him at St John’s Church, Sundon Park Road in Luton.