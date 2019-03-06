Luton gets festive with biggest St. Patrick’s party ever

Luton will be celebrating St Patrick’s Day in style this year, organised by the Luton Irish Forum.

The day will start with the special Sean O Riada Pre Parade Mass at the Our Lady Help of Christians church at 09.30 and then at

At 11.00, the Parade will assemble at the Hitchin Road Car Park whilst the floats form up in Concorde Street. When the walking parade moves off the floats will follow and the whole parade, led by the Emerald Pipe Band, will go on towards the town centre along Station Road to finish at the Market Hall.

At 10.30, DJ Jim Carway, host of Luton Irish Live Show, Diverse FM will kick off the music on the Outdoor stage on Market Hill and will entertain there between other features until 4pm.

At 11.45am, the respected Emerald Pipe band will perform there prior to the opening speeches by LIF Chair, Tom Scanlon, who will introduce the Mayor of Luton, Cllr Naseem Ayub and a representative of the Irish Embassy will attend.

The Presentation of Shamrock accompanied by the Emerald Pipe Band and University of Bedfordshire Pipe band will then take place.

On the indoor stage in The Mall Smith Square from 11.00am, DJ Gerry Byrne and host of Irish Radio will start followed by Tea & Spud, Luton’s newest Irish party band.

The programme will continue with sets from The Walshe Academy of Irish Dancing, the Ramridge Primary School Choir, the Scoil Rince Realta Irish Dancing School, followed by Galway Trad Group with more Traditional Irish music and dancing and the Finbarr Conway Academy of Irish Dancing.

So if you are near the Luton Area, there will be something for everybody to enjoy as the Irish diaspora in Luton celebrate in style.