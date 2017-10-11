Louise’s pearl Anniversary

October 11, 2017

Tipperary singer releases a treble album to celebrate

Bewitching Tipperary voice Louise Morrissey is celebrating 30 years in the business, and has released a treble album to mark the occasion.

What’s Another Year, which features a CD for each decade of the Bansha native’s career, is available to buy across the UK and Ireland this month.

The album is a special set of 38 songs and reflects on her career with a mixture of her favourite songs, including folk, country and contemporary.

Louise, who has been on the road across the UK in the Legends of Country Music tour, grew up with a love of music and after schooling began to sing with her brothers as the Morrissey Folk and Ballad Group.

She made her first recording in 1978; Farewell to Carlingford.

In 1988 she gave up the band, and, encouraged by the popularity of Irish country singers such as Ray Lynam and Philomena Begley, she gave up folk and concentrated on country music. She has performed countless tours, including America, Denmark and the Lebanon and has appeared as a special guest with artists such as Charley Pride and Dominic Kirwan, receiving glowing tributes for her singing.

In 1990, she won the European Country Music Gold Star award in Zurich competing against 14 other countries singing Tipperary On My Mind. Louise is equally at home with Irish ballads such as The Rose of Allendale, country standards like Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain or modern songs including Achy Breaky Heart.

She is the possessor of one of the finest female voices currently performing around the Irish and UK Country music scene.

Visit www.louisemorrisseymusic.com for more info.

