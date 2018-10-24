Lost cup turns up after 36 years

October 24, 2018

Lost cup turns up after 36 years

When North London Shamrocks won the reserve football championship at McGovern Park on Saturday, they became the first club to be presented with the ‘The McHugh Cup’ for 36 years, after the trophy went missing.

It was discovered a few months ago by London county board chairperson John Lacey in Catford in south-east London.

The cup had been donated to London GAA by now defunct club St Anne’s.

Mr Lacey presented the cup to winning Shamrocks captain Brian Galvin.

