Longford gears up for €233m Center Parcs

November 21, 2018

Center Parcs, the popular short-break holiday company, have announced that their much-anticipated new forest resort in Longford is accepting bookings for Winter 2019.

With construction nearing completion after a €233 million investment, the Ballymahon, Longford centre is set to turn the area into a “29.5C Subtropical Swimming Paradise”

Set within 400 acres of woodland in rural Longford, less than two hours from Dublin Airport, the resort will feature 466 high-quality lodges specially designed with families in mind, accommodating up to 2,500 guests in a “safe, peaceful and car-free environment”.

Center Parcs Ireland will offer both indoor and outdoor activities for all the family to enjoy from Aerial Adventure and Laser Combat to Cupcake Decorating and Willow Weaving.

The Subtropical Swimming Paradise – will be Ireland’s largest waterpark – will be heated to 29.5C all year round and is nestled amongst lush green tropical plants.

To mark the unveiling of Ireland’s largest waterpark, Center Parcs teamed up with internationally renowned Lego artists, mother and son duo Jessica and Faolán Farrell from Rathangan, Co. Kildare, to create a Lego replica of the Subtropical Swimming Paradise.

Bookings are now open for breaks commencing 4th of November 2019 onwards. Construction is progressing well, according to the firm, but to ensure that all short-break bookings can be accommodated, Center Parcs Ireland will hold the release of August, September and pre-4th of November 2019 booking dates until early 2019, when construction is further analysed.

“It’s incredibly exciting to unveil our plans today for the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, the heart of every Center Parcs resort,” said Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs.

“We are confident that Center Parcs Longford Forest will revolutionise the short-break market for Irish families – where else can you go to enjoy unlimited access to the nation’s largest waterpark and up to 100 indoor and outdoor activities, all on your doorstep?”

To be amongst the first to secure a short break at Center Parcs Longford Forest Resort, simply log on to the Center Parcs Ireland website and select from a range of short-break stays, commencing 4th of November 2019.

You may also be interested in: