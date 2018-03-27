The long road to Belfast Agreement

March 27, 2018

John Hume documentary to be screened in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool to mark 20th anniversary

A critically acclaimed Irish film documentary about former SDLP leader and Nobel Prize winner John Hume is being screened at Irish centres across the UK to mark the forthcoming 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Screenings of In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America will also include Question & Answer sessions with the film’s director Maurice Fitzpatrick. The screenings have been arranged in partnership with Irish Film London and the Embassy of Ireland.

First Secretary at the Embassy of Ireland Ruaidhri Dowling said: “The Embassy is very pleased to be able to support Irish Film London in marking this occasion by showing this film in a number of centers in England.”

Film screening info

The 90-minute film, narrated by Liam Neeson and scored by Bill (Riverdance) Whelan, features contributions by former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, Former British Prime Ministers John Major and Tony Blair. It chronicles John Hume’s approach to politics in Northern Ireland in co-ordination with senior political figures in the US.

The Head of Culture at Manchester’s Irish World Heritage Centre Dr. Julie Mullaney said: “I am delighted that the collaborative support of Irish Film London and Agreement 20 will enable wider audience access to opportunities to reflect upon and discuss the wider contexts and events that produced the Good Friday Agreement.

“We are particularly grateful that we can also have the director, Maurice Fitzgerald, present to explore the making of the film and the role and impact of John Hume in and on the larger processes.”

The co-founder of Leeds’ Irish Arts Foundation Chris O’Malley said: “The Irish Arts Foundation is delighted to be working once again with Irish film London. This collaboration allows us to access new and interesting material and bring this to an audience in Leeds.

“We are particularly looking forward to welcoming director Maurice Fitzpatrick, as we are showing the film as part of our events programme for Irish History Month. We look forward to maintaining our collaboration with Irish Film London to support new productions and encourage new audiences to view what’s on offer.”

Tour Dates:

LEEDS

Wed 4 April: Seven Arts, Harrogate Road, Leeds. In association with Leeds Irish Arts Foundation.

MANCHESTER

Thu 5 April: Manchester Irish World Heritage Centre, Irish Town Way, Manchester.

BIRMINGHAM

Fri 6 April: Mockingbird Cinema, The Custard Factory, Birmingham. In association with the Birmingham Irish Association.

LIVERPOOL

Sat 7 April: Liverpool Irish Centre, Boundary Lane, Liverpool.

This tour by Irish Film London has been made possible by the support of the Irish Embassy in London, and Culture Ireland.

For more info go to www.irishfilmlondon.com

You may also be interested in: