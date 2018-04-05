London’s McMahon in Sligo fitness race

April 5, 2018
Londons McMahons Sligo fitness race
Fearghal McMahon in action for London. Photo: Sheila Fernandes

By Damian Dolan

London senior footballer Fearghal McMahon will see one of Europe’s top shoulder specialists in Dublin in a race to be fit for the Exiles’ Connacht Championship quarter-final with Sligo at McGovern Park on May 6.

The corner forward fell awkwardly in the dying moments of the Exiles’ defeat to Waterford on March 25 in Ruislip, as London pressed for a late equalising goal.

McMahon suffered a strain of the acromioclavicular joint of the shoulder, the normal rehab time for which is 8-12 weeks.

The former Monaghan U21 star, who has transferred to St Brendan’s from Monaghan Harps, has impressed in his four National League appearances for London and would be a loss for Ciaran Deely’s side.

Londons McMahons Sligo fitness race
Fearghal is helped from the pitch after injuring his shoulder late on against Waterford. Photo: Sheila Fernandes

“We are not confident at this stage that Fearghal will be fit to play Sligo,” Deely told the Irish World.

“But myself and the medical team will be doing everything possible to give him every opportunity to be ready for Sligo.”

McMahon racked up three points on his debut to help London to victory over Wicklow, and followed that with a 1-1, including a penalty, in the dramatic draw with Limerick. He added two points against Antrim, and three in the loss to Waterford.

McMahon won Ulster titles with Monaghan at Under 21 and Minor.

You might also be interested in this article

London fail to seize the moment

Related News

New London GAA club chooses...
0 Shares April 5, 2018 in Community, Sport, videos

Bringing Gaelic football back to...
0 Shares April 5, 2018 in Sport

Home from home for Liam
0 Shares April 5, 2018 in Sport, videos

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register