London’s McMahon in Sligo fitness race

April 5, 2018

By Damian Dolan

London senior footballer Fearghal McMahon will see one of Europe’s top shoulder specialists in Dublin in a race to be fit for the Exiles’ Connacht Championship quarter-final with Sligo at McGovern Park on May 6.

The corner forward fell awkwardly in the dying moments of the Exiles’ defeat to Waterford on March 25 in Ruislip, as London pressed for a late equalising goal.

McMahon suffered a strain of the acromioclavicular joint of the shoulder, the normal rehab time for which is 8-12 weeks.

The former Monaghan U21 star, who has transferred to St Brendan’s from Monaghan Harps, has impressed in his four National League appearances for London and would be a loss for Ciaran Deely’s side.

“We are not confident at this stage that Fearghal will be fit to play Sligo,” Deely told the Irish World.

“But myself and the medical team will be doing everything possible to give him every opportunity to be ready for Sligo.”

McMahon racked up three points on his debut to help London to victory over Wicklow, and followed that with a 1-1, including a penalty, in the dramatic draw with Limerick. He added two points against Antrim, and three in the loss to Waterford.

McMahon won Ulster titles with Monaghan at Under 21 and Minor.

