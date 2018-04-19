Londoner Joe tops All- Ireland with World win

April 19, 2018

Glasgow win makes McGeown a two time champ

Congratulations to champion Irish dancer, and Irish World Award winner, Joe McGeown on winning the Under 18 men’s World Champion Irish Dancer last month at the CLRG Irish Dancing World Championships in the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow.

Joe, who trains in London at the Aaron Crosbie + Co Irish Dancing Academy has been dancing since the age of four and has won several championships and titles in the UK, Ireland and the US. This has been his most successful year to date and his victories include an All Ireland Championship victory in Killarney.

The young Londoner wants to dance professionally for a few years but also to pursue a career as a Quantity Surveyor.

He said: “To say I am not only an All Ireland Champion but now a World Champion, and all in the same year, is something I only ever dreamed of before now.

“I owe it all to my teachers Aaron Crosbie, Lisa Waites, Alice Reddin, Nuno Farinha, Louise Skelly, my parents and everyone behind the scenes at the Academy because without them this title would not have been possible.

“This one is for all of you. All the hours of hard work in the studios finally paid off and I cannot believe I can say I am a two time world champion, it still hasn’t sunk in.”

The Academy was also delighted by the success of another of its students, 21 year old Carrie Vaughey from Brisbane Australia. She won the U-23 Ladies’ All Ireland Championship in Killarney, and came third at the World Championships in Glasgow.

She was the highest placed Australian in 2018 and one of two Australians in the Top Five at the World Championships.

