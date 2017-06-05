London attacker lived in Dublin

Metropolitan Police and Gardai have confirmed that one of the London Bridge and Borough Market attackers lived in Dublin until earlier this year.

Rachid Redouane, 30, from Barking, east London, was named by British Police on Monday as one of the three attackers who left seven people dead and 48 injured on Saturday night.

Documentation, believed to be either an identity card issued by the Garda National Immigration Bureau in Dublin or a card conferring residency rights on the spouse of an EU national, was found on his body after he was shot dead by police.

Checks by Irish police confirmed that Redouane had lived in Rathmines, south Dublin, and spent time there are recent as three months ago.

Investigation

Gardaí have launched their own investigation into his background, although the attacker was not previously known to them and had not come to their attention in relation to any crime or security issues.

Of Moroccan and Libyan descent, RTÉ are reporting that Redouane married a British woman in Ireland in 2011, before moving back to the UK. They later returned to Ireland in 2016 before separating.

According to the Guardian she has been named as Charisse O’Leary, London-born care worker, who is the mother of Redouane’s 18-month-old daughter. She is currently in custody in the UK.

The Guardian also state that Redouane worked as a pastry chef.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny, who is currently in the US, said: “There are a small number of people in Ireland who are being monitored and observed in respect of radicalisation and matters relevant to that.

“In this case these facts are being checked, but my understanding is that this individual was not a member of that small group.”

Gardaí are reported to be monitoring up to 12 foreign nationals, mainly of north African origin, over suspected links to extremist groups.

Under European Union treaties, Ireland grants working visas to people outside the EU who are in a relationship with an EU citizen.

Mr Kenny added: “I think it better to establish the accuracy of the facts in this particular case which are being checked as we speak.”

The Taoiseach also confirmed that he called a meeting of various groups after the Manchester bombing and that there was daily and sometimes hourly contact between the Irish authorities and their counterparts in Britain and Europe.

Mr Kenny said that there would be a full review of Ireland’s security readiness.

The current threat assessment level in Ireland is moderate, meaning an attack is possible but unlikely.

Assistance

In a statement An Garda Síochána said it was “providing every assistance to our colleagues in the London Metropolitan Police in relation to the terror attack in London. We will process all requests from the UK authorities in relation to enquiries into individuals, identities or any other matter”.

Scotland Yard have also confirmed the name of the second attacker as Khuram Butt, 27, who was also from Barking. Butt was known to police and MI5, but there was no intelligence to suggest an attack.

Police have named one of the seven people who were killed during the attack as Christine Archibald.

Archibald, aged 30, was a Canadian national, was on holiday in London.

A statement issued on behalf of the Archibald family, read: “We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister who was 30 years old. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

“She lived this belief working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.

“Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.”