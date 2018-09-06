Late Late Show reveal London ticket plans

September 6, 2018

Producers for The Late Late Show are seeking out members of the Irish community in Britain as audience participants at the series’ special broadcast in London next month.

The show, due to air on October 12, is being heralded as a “celebration of the historic ties” between the two countries, especially in light of concerns about the implications of Brexit.

Applications can now be made online to enter the lottery-style system for the allocation of tickets.

Marking host Ryan Tubridy’s tenth year at the helm, the long-running talk-show will be recorded live from a yet-undisclosed Central London location, just the second time the series has filmed overseas.

“This is about Britain and all of the other villages and towns that were forged by Irish people who were either forced or felt the need to go abroad,” host Tubridy told the Irish World, adding, “It’s very much a celebration; it’s about achievement”.

Applications can now be made online to enter the lottery allocation of tickets. Prospective applicants are asked to give background on their and explain on the form why they would be a suitable audience member.

“Whatever it is, if you have a bit of Irish in you, you are welcome to join us on the night. It is as simple as that,” Tubridy said.

“Go to the website, tell us about yourself. We are celebrating all things Irish in Britain and we want you to be there with us.”

To enter the lottery process for ticket, applicants are asked to go to the following address: www.rte.ie/latelate

You might also be interested in this article