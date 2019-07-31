London pub’s London-Roscommon charity cycle

07/31/2019

The landlord and regulars of popular London pub The Claddagh Ring are to cycle from the capital to Ballaghadareen in Roscommon for charity.

Publican Finbar Holian, 51, from Athenry in Galway, has partnered with the Irish in Britain group’s Green Hearts public health awareness campaign.

Finbar has been in London for 33 years and has been training, on and off, since last October when he got out his bike and lycra.

At the launch, the Irish in Britain Green Hearts team took blood pressure readings and every cyclist was given the 30 Day Challenge guide to encourage healthy heart habits.