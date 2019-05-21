London pick for this year’s Rose of Tralee announced

05/21/2019

Laura Kennedy, a 27-year-old IT Project Manager, has been selected as the 2019 London Rose.

Laura is from Glenville, Co. Cork and is currently an IT Business Analyst Project Manager with UBS in Central London.

Laura, who has a first class honours degree in Business Information Systems from University College Cork, represented her uncle’s pub, Kades Kounty.

On the 18th of May, the IT Project Manager was selected from 13 other hopefuls at the annual London Rose of Tralee selection ball at the Clayton Crown Hotel in Cricklewood. She impressed judges with a performance of the song, The Banks of the Lee.

She also impressed with her stories of volunteering as a Wish Visitor with Make A Wish UK, her passion for learning new things and challenging herself, as well as her work with the London Irish Graduate Network (LIGN) committee.

“To be a Rose has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember and I am so grateful to the London Rose Centre for giving me this once in a lifetime opportunity…I will do my best to represent the London Rose Centre, my fellow finalists and the London Irish Community to the best of my ability in Tralee,” Laura said.

She will go on to represent London at the Rose of Tralee festival in August.