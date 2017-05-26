GAA: London and Leitrim confirm teams

London and Leitrim have confirmed their starting line ups for Sunday’s Connacht Championship quarter-final clash at McGovern Park, Ruislip (throw in 3.30pm).

Exiles boss Ciaran Deely has selected four London-born players in goalkeeper Gavin McEvoy, corner back Philip Butler, captain and centre forward Liam Gavaghan (pictured), and corner forward Killian Butler – the younger brother of Philip.

The Leitrim line-up contains five debutants in Ryan O’Rourke, Jack Heslin, Darragh Rooney, Oisín Madden and Keith Beirne.

When the sides met in Carrick-on-Shannon in the league earlier this year, Leitrim came away comfortable winners 2-16 to 0-15.

Sunday will be the first meeting between the sides in the Championship since their epic 2013 semi-final meeting, when the Exiles edged a thrilling replay by a point at Dr Hyde Park to advance to their only ever provincial final appearance.

London: 1. Gavin McEvoy (Tír Chonaill Gaels) 2. Philip Butler (Tír Chonaill Gaels) 3. Colin Dunne (Round Towers) 4. Conor O’Neill (Kingdom Kerry Gaels) 5. Marc Jordan (Tír Chonaill Gaels) 6. Ryan Jones (St Brendans) 7. Ciaran Dunne (Garryowen) 8. Cathal Óg Greene (St Kierans) 9. Liam Gavaghan (Tír Chonaill Gaels) 10. Eoin Murray (Garryowen) 11. Mark Gottsche (Tír Chonaill Gaels) 12. Jarath Branagan (Parnells) 13. Rory Mason (Kingdom Kerry Gaels) 14. Conor Doran (Neasden Gaels) 15. Killian Butler (Tír Chonaill Gaels).

Leitrim: 1. Brendan Flynn (Gaeil Liatroma) 2. Michael McWeeney (Naomh Muire-Cill Tochairt) 3. Ronan Gallagher (Maothail) 4. Paddy Maguire (Gleann an Chairthe/Cluainín) 5. James Rooney (Gleann an Chairthe/Cluainín) 6. Donal Wrynn (Naomh Caillin-Fíonach) 7. Oisín Madden (Maothail) 8. Shane Moran (Seán Ó hÉislin, Béal an Átha Móir) 9. Damian Moran (Barr an Cúile) 10. Jack Heslin ( Gort Leitreach) 11. Brendan Gallagher (Na Sairséalaigh Leamhcáin BAC) 12. Ryan O’Rourke (Naomh Caillin-Fíonach) 13. Keith Beirne (Maothail) 14. Conor Gaffney (Droim Oir Bhéalaigh) 15. Darragh Rooney (Gaeil na Meilge).

