GAA: London and Leitrim confirm teams

London leitrim connact GAA championship quarter final teams
11 May 2017; Liam Gavaghan of London poses for a portrait at the Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship 2017 launch at the Connacht GAA Centre in Claremorris, Co. Mayo. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

London and Leitrim have confirmed their starting line ups for Sunday’s Connacht Championship quarter-final clash at McGovern Park, Ruislip (throw in 3.30pm).

Exiles boss Ciaran Deely has selected four London-born players in goalkeeper Gavin McEvoy, corner back Philip Butler, captain and centre forward Liam Gavaghan (pictured), and corner forward Killian Butler – the younger brother of Philip.

The Leitrim line-up contains five debutants in Ryan O’Rourke, Jack Heslin, Darragh Rooney, Oisín Madden and Keith Beirne.

When the sides met in Carrick-on-Shannon in the league earlier this year, Leitrim came away comfortable winners 2-16 to 0-15.

Sunday will be the first meeting between the sides in the Championship since their epic 2013 semi-final meeting, when the Exiles edged a thrilling replay by a point at Dr Hyde Park to advance to their only ever provincial final appearance.

London: 1. Gavin McEvoy (Tír Chonaill Gaels) 2. Philip Butler (Tír Chonaill Gaels) 3. Colin Dunne (Round Towers) 4. Conor O’Neill (Kingdom Kerry Gaels) 5. Marc Jordan (Tír Chonaill Gaels) 6. Ryan Jones (St Brendans) 7. Ciaran Dunne (Garryowen) 8. Cathal Óg Greene (St Kierans) 9. Liam Gavaghan (Tír Chonaill Gaels) 10. Eoin Murray (Garryowen) 11. Mark Gottsche (Tír Chonaill Gaels) 12. Jarath Branagan (Parnells) 13. Rory Mason (Kingdom Kerry Gaels) 14. Conor Doran (Neasden Gaels) 15. Killian Butler (Tír Chonaill Gaels).

Leitrim: 1. Brendan Flynn (Gaeil Liatroma) 2. Michael McWeeney (Naomh Muire-Cill Tochairt) 3. Ronan Gallagher (Maothail) 4. Paddy Maguire (Gleann an Chairthe/Cluainín) 5. James Rooney (Gleann an Chairthe/Cluainín) 6. Donal Wrynn (Naomh Caillin-Fíonach) 7. Oisín Madden (Maothail) 8. Shane Moran (Seán Ó hÉislin, Béal an Átha Móir) 9. Damian Moran (Barr an Cúile) 10. Jack Heslin ( Gort Leitreach) 11. Brendan Gallagher (Na Sairséalaigh Leamhcáin BAC) 12. Ryan O’Rourke (Naomh Caillin-Fíonach) 13. Keith Beirne (Maothail) 14. Conor Gaffney (Droim Oir Bhéalaigh) 15. Darragh Rooney (Gaeil na Meilge).

You might also be interested in this article


Warwickshire finish Lory Meaher Cup on a high - The Irish World

Warwickshire finish Lory Meaher Cup on a high – The Irish World

Warwickshire ended their Lory Meagher Cup round robin campaign on a high with a 1-15 to 1-10 victory over Lancashire at Old Bedians

The Irish World The Irish World

Related News

Irish already preparing for Premiership...
0 Shares May 26, 2017 in Sport

Red Bull Cliff Diving World...
0 Shares May 25, 2017 in Sport, Entertainment, videos

Rory misses PGA Championships
0 Shares May 24, 2017 in Sport

Register now to keep updated with the latest Irish news

  • Email updates
  • Competitions and give aways
  • Full access to 28 years of archives
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register