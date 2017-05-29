GAA: Gavaghan makes GAA team of the week

London captain Liam Gavaghan has been named in the GAA.ie Football team of the week after his performance for the Exiles in their Connacht SFC quarter-final against Leitrim.

Gavaghan contributed eight points, including three frees, to London’s cause but couldn’t prevent the Exiles going down 3-10 to 0-16 at the new McGovern Park, Ruislip. Ciaran Deely’s side will now await the qualifying draw to see who they face next.

London trailed 1-5 to 0-3 at one stage during the first half with Darragh Rooney claiming Leitrim’s goal. However, the home side fought back and finished the half strongly to close the gap to just two at the break.

Deely’s charges flew out of the blocks at the start of the second half in front of a capacity crowd at McGovern Park and rattled off four unanswered scores to hit the front.

Confidence

London confidence was sky high but they were then the victims of cruel luck as they hit the post with Leitrim keeper Brendan Flynn a spectator, only for Leitrim to break up field and for substitute Ronan Kennedy to raise the green flag at the other end.

Kennedy’s second goal three minutes later left London playing catch up and while they stayed within touching distance they couldn’t find the goal they needed.

Former Tyrone All Ireland winner Owen Mulligan, who started for London at corner forward against Leitrim, tweeted after the game “No matter what club,team,or county you play for. Defeat still taste’s the same. Gutted. #london”

GAA.ie Football Team of the Week

1: Stephen Enright (Waterford)

2: Niall Keenan (Derry) 3: Ronan McNamee (Tyrone) 4: Aidan McCrory (Tyrone)

5: Pearse Lillis (Clare) 6: Donal Wrynn (Leitrim) 7: James Loughrey (Cork)

8: Liam Gavaghan (London) 9: Conall McCann (Tyrone)

10: Paul Kerrigan (Cork) 11: Donie Breathnach (Waterford) 12: Keelan Sexton (Clare)

13: Eoin Cleary (Clare) 14: Sean Cavanagh (Tyrone) 15: Ronan Kennedy (Leitrim)

