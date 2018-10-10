London’s Kerry Person of the Year announced

October 10, 2018

Vincent Harty, the long-standing treasurer of the Kerry London Association, has been named as the Kerry Person of the year 2018.

The Ballinaskelligs native, 75, has been selected as a mark of his huge contribution to the life of people in both Kerry and London by the London Kerry Association.

He was a part of the original group set up in the 1970s and remains actively committed to the running of the association today.

Vince will be presented with the Dennis Reidy Memorial trophy at the association’s gala dinner dance at The Crown Hotel in Cricklewood on Friday 19th October.

He will be joined on the evening by his wife Breda, daughters Sheila, Deirdre, Orla and Niamh and his eight grandchildren.

His brothers Jack and Anthony and his sister Helen will also be making the trip from the Kingdom to join him for the event. Next year will mark Vincent’s 60th year in London.

“I am 75 years old and feel so honoured to receive this award. It’s a reward that has been given to wonderful Kerry man and women in the past. I would like to accept this with gratitude and for all those who have gone in the past with their works of goodness and kindness,” Vincent said.

Monika Dukarska from Killorglin has been nominated as Young Kerry person of the year and will receive the Christy Kissane Memorial Trophy on the night.

She is a World Champion rower and has represented Ireland on several occasions including at this year’s championships in Bulgaria where she and teammate Aileen Crowley won the double-scull C-final.

Tickets for the Kerry Association London dinner and dance are available from Tara Cronin on 0044 7939 017022.

