London Irish woman’s jungle trek for hospice

April 18, 2018

London Irish woman Angie Sibley is doing a sponsored jungle trek in Borneo to raise funds to for the hospice which looked after her dying friend so well.

She has been given a target of just over £3,000 to raise by July and a further £700 by October and is hoping other people whose lives or loved ones have been affected by the illness can help – because they, or a loved one, may some day need the hospice’s care.

Angie, who works at the Lexus dealership on the Edgware Road, was moved to do the sponsored Jungle Trek for the Garden House Hospice in Letchworth Garden City by the death of her best friend, Debbie, from secondary breast cancer in the lungs.

“Debbie sadly passed away after a 25-year battle in which she had Cancer three times.

“She was first diagnosed 25 years ago, got through that and was given the all clear. Unfortunately six years ago the cancer returned in the other breast and Debbie had to have a mastectomy.



“Debbie fought with all her might and in August 2016 we had a big party in her garden and celebrated her five years all clear.

“But the following October Debbie felt breathless and lethargic and told me that she thought the cancer had come back so I made her go to see her doctor, the news was devastating because this time after several tests the doctors told her she was terminal.

“She fought hard and was not ready to die, she had several different courses of chemotherapy, some of which gave her terrible side effects – and no quality of life.

“Eventually Debbie was admitted into the Garden House Hospice. The nursing staff, doctors and volunteers there are amazing. The Hospice is a really happy place and they look after their patients giving them the care and dignity they deserve,” said Angie.

“I have to raise £3,800 in total – £3,100 of it has to be raised by July and the other £700 has to be reached before 12 October.

“All of us have been touched by Cancer in one way or another so I need to get as many people as I can to sponsor me or donate whatever they can so that I reach my first target in July.”

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/angela-sibley3

