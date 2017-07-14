London Irish Vintage Charity Day this weekend

The annual London Irish Vintage Club Charity Day takes place this Sunday, to raise money for four worthwhile causes in the city.

It is one of the biggest events in the social calendar amongst the community here as the events and attractions go back to the hobbies and pastimes of yesteryear, including sheep shearing, chain saw carving, arts and crafts and a tug of war competition.

There is also lots of musical talent to be heard, with the Craicheads, Murray and Nash, Martin Ruddy, Teresa Rodgers, Mary Rose and a trad stage, with the best of music and dance, performing on the day.

As well as that there will be a jiving competition, judged by All-Ireland jiving champion Eamonn Cunniss, who will also help beginners learn a bit more in taster jiving and line-dancing workshops. Alongside that new stage will be a mock wedding to raise money, with guests coming in all of their finery to raise further money for charity.

The event, in its sixth year, has raised over half a million pounds for charitable associations since its inception and this year will be raising money for Acton Homeless Concern, Meadow House Hospice, Caritas St Joseph’s and the Hounslow Toy Library.

It takes place at Tir Chonaill Gaels grounds in Greenford, Berkely Avenue UB6 0NZ from 12 noon this Sunday, July 16th. Entry is £5.

