London Irish firm’s podcast striving ‘to inspire entrepreneurs’

09/11/2019

An Irish-owned business in London is hoping to make business glamourous for younger audiences by creating a podcast to provide “inspiration” and “idea generation” for budding entrepreneurs.

The new podcast series is aiming to provide an “educational” and “entertaining” audio content about entrepreneurship, industry insights and business growth tactics.

The North Avenue Show is a marketing arm of North Avenue, a social media start-up focused on creating video and social media content “to help brands engage with their audience rather than just promoting to them”.

Recent guests include Charlie Mullins OBE (CEO and Founder of Pimlico Plumbers) and Neville O’Donoghue (CEO of Benchwarmers), with plans to interview Sean Doyle (CEO of Aer Lingus) and Iseult Ward (CEO of foodcloud).

By providing this free weekly information, North Avenue told the Irish World, they can help audiences engage with the North Avenue brand rather than merely “trying to sell them services”.

Andrew Curtin, North Avenue’s founder, named the podcast for a Chicago street he lived nearby while working with Irish dairy brand Kerrygold there.

Curtin said that the podcast hopes to cover a variety of topics – entrepreneurial success stories, industry insights, start-ups, social enterprise, consumer behavior, and strategy and innovation.

Although the show has been “well-received” across the UK, Ireland and America, 82 per cent of listeners are currently men, an imbalance Curtin is aiming to resolve.

“I really want to start creating content that will resonate with young women that will maybe help them begin their own entrepreneurial journey.

“I plan to resolve this by interviewing well known female media personalities and asking them about the business behind their successful brands – we only see the finished product on social media, so I want to get stuck into the business side of things with them,” he added.

“The show is gradually becoming more specialised, rather than just simple entrepreneurial journey’s, I will begin to focus on business psychology, the science behind successful people, the reasons why some cities are more successful than others, and so on.”

