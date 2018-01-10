London-Irish Facebook group helps find grave

January 10, 2018

London-Irish Facebook group helps Cork woman find father’s grave

Members of a Facebook page for Irish people living in London helped a Cork woman who emigrated to the United States locate the grave of her father.

Dorothy Murray, who was from Bishopstown in Cork but moved to America and now lives in North Fayette in Maine, contacted the Facebook group ‘Irish in London’ on 20 December asking for help.

Ms Murray had become estranged from her father, known as Willie, Liam, William or Bill Murray, did not know where he was laid to rest, other than he had passed away in London.

Born in Cork in 1924, Mr Murray worked as a sales rep before moving to London in the early 1970s, and lived in Paddington until his death in September 1983.

Ms Murray, her mother and four siblings all remained in Cork. Ms Murray posted on the Irish in London Facebook page: “As an immigrant here, I have often wondered about him. Also we were not allowed to go to the funeral so there has been no closure”.

Appealing to the group for help, she received numerous suggestions ranging from possible graveyards where he might be buried and whom to contact.

Significantly group member Tom Deady replied: “If he died in Paddington he’s most likely buried at Kensal Green Cemetery in the Catholic part, which is called St Mary’s. Hope this helps!!”.

A few days later Ms Murray returned to the Facebook group to confirm that she had located her father’s grave.

She posted: “Found him. He is in Kensal Green (Cemetery). They gave me the plot and road number. Thank you all so much. I couldn’t have done this without your help”.

She added: “We will visit without a doubt. It was always on my mind to visit and now I know where he is. It is a pauper’s grave which I figured. And that’s ok. Thank you all so much. I really appreciate all the feedback and leads you all have”.

But the group’s assistance didn’t end there. Ms Murray was contacted by member, Joe Holmes, asking for the number of the grave. Mr Holmes was visiting Kensal Green Cemetery to lay flowers on his mother’s grave, and offered to take a photo of Ms Murray’s father’s grave.

In response to receiving the photo, Ms Murray posted to the group: “Joe Holmes is an awesome person. I cannot thank him enough for the pics he sent me of my father’s grave. Good to know there are decent people in this world”.