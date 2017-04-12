RIP June Collins

The Irish World and its readers are saddened to learn of the death of June Collins on 10 April

June was the wife of popular Harrow businessman Eddie Collins and an equally popular figure in the London Irish community in her own right.

Irish World publisher Paddy Cowan, and Mrs Sadie Cowan, extend their own personal heartfelt condolences as well.

The family released the following statement:

It is with great sadness that the Collins Family must inform you that June passed peacefully away on 10th April 2017.

A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday 21st April at 11am in St John Fisher Church followed by her burial at Pinner New Cemetery.

We wish to thank you for sharing this Mass, if you are unable to attend, please say a prayer with us at that time.

Transport where required will be available from St John Fisher Church, North Harrow, HA2 7LW to Pinner New Cemetery, HA5 5RH.

If you are able to make your own way to the cemetery and/or reception please make arrangements to do so. If you would like to use the transport please let us know in advance by 20/04/17 by email to efbjcol@aol.com or by leaving a message at home on 020 8863 2921

