McMahon takes the positives from Kerry defeat

January 29, 2018

Despite the one-sided look to the final scoreline at McGovern Park on Sunday, London hurling manager Fergus McMahon insists there were positives for the Exiles to take from their opening round Division 2A defeat to an impressive Kerry outfit.

“The lads are not down; I didn’t think the score was a fair reflection of the game, we fought hard,” said McMahon, whose side went down 2-30 to 1-13.

“I’m happy with the lads and I’m happy with the work we’re doing, and next Saturday [against Meath] they’ll show it a bit better.

“We set out some goals for ourselves. We wanted the lads to work hard and be focused. We wanted honesty. I think every player to a man gave us that for the 70 minutes.”

London couldn’t have asked for a better start when Martin Duggan found the back of the Kerry net inside three minutes. But even against the wind Kerry began to show they’re a class side, and a good bit further down the line in their fitness and match sharpness.

“We said if we got the breeze we’d take it and be on the front foot, and it was a great start. But once they settled you could see that they’re a nice team,” added McMahon.

“They’re very impressive and focused. It’ll take a good side to beat them.”

The Exiles welcome Meath to McGovern Park next Saturday (1pm) and despite the heavy defeat dished out by Kerry, the 70 minutes should stand to London.

“We’re at a big disadvantage. That’s our first competitive match, we had a challenge game in Ireland, but the league is completely different. The level of hurling they’re at is something we haven’t experienced,” said McMahon.

