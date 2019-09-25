London GAA to host inaugural U14 Football Competition

09/25/2019

On Saturday 28th September, London GAA will welcome Claregalway GAA club (Galway) to Ruislip for a three-team competition involving the London under 14 development squads.

North London and South London will also compete in the inaugural event, which has been organised as a result of the success at the 2019 Feile Peile na nOg, which was hosted by Connacht GAA.

North London won Division 3 at the Feile Peile na nOg, whilst South London were runners-up in Division 1.

Claregalway hosted South London and were beaten in the Division 1 semi-finals by the eventual winners, Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin.

The competition will be jam-packed with some of the finest underage talent that London has to offer at under-14 level.

The purpose of the competition is to provide a platform for the very best players in London to compete at the highest level possible so that they can continue to develop and enjoy the sport.

It is hoped that there will be great support to cheer on both London teams and to give a warm welcome to our friends from Claregalway GAA club.

Referees John Doyle and Eddie Naughton will get the games underway at 10am.

Special thanks to the London GAA senior board for supporting the event and allowing these young footballers the opportunity to play at Ruislip.

Competition Fixture Schedule:

Game 1: Claregalway v South London 10am Throw-in

Game 2: South London v South London 11am Throw-in

Game 3: North London v Claregalway 12pm Throw-in

Final at 1pm

