Three goal win for Tir Chonaill Gaels

Toureen Mangan Junior Football Championship Semi-Final Replay

TCG Juniors: 4-08

St Clarets: 1-08

By Calum Crowley

TCG juniors and St Clarets went to battle again on Saturday afternoon in Greenford following last week’s draw in the Junior Championship Semi Final. Having won the toss, the Gaels played with the wind in the first half and put it to good use as Gavin McEvoy stuck a brilliant 45 over the bar to register their first score.

Donal Geraghty got the next 2 Gaels scores, the first from a free following great play from Ryan Elliot and the 2nd from play after a penetrating team move.

Pressure

The next spell of Gaels pressure proved to be the most important of the half as they twice turned defence into attack to register the maximum score possible. The first goal was scored by Ryan Elliott as he finished off a fine run from Kieran Clarke by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The next goal was a reversal of this, as Ryan Elliot turned provider after he won the ball and set up Kieran Clarke who was running through to place it low into the net past the on rushing Clarets keeper.

Clarets managed to pull a goal of their own back before the end of the half, but a further 2 points courtesy of the boot of Ryan Elliott left the score 2-5 to 1- 4 at the half time interval.

As expected, St Clarets came out with all guns blazing in the 2nd half and threw everything at Gaels but the young Guns were up to the task and produced some magnificent tackling and defending.

At the other end, the forwards were also delivering the goods, and it was Ryan Elliott who found the net again 10 minutes after the restart, as he did the honours by finishing off a magnificent driving run from Aidan McGarvey. This put the Gaels well and truly in control of the game and meant that the Clarets had to go for broke in order to have any hope of getting back into the match.

Convincing winners

They never really looked like doing so however, and a series of frees from Kieran Cunningham, Ryan Elliott and another ’45 from goalkeeper Gavin McEvoy meant the Gaels were matching the Clarets with every score they could produce.

One final Gaels breakaway from a failed Clarets attack lead to that man Ryan Elliott once again rattling the onion bag thanks to another great assist from Aidan McGarvey.

That was to be the end of the action as the young guns ran out convincing winners on the day.