A third cup for the Kiernans

St Kiernans: 2-07

NL Shamrocks: 1-08

St Kiernans have secured their third trophy of the season as they recorded a three-point victory over North London Shamrocks in a physical encounter at Ruislip.

They will now go on to seek a clean sweep of cups in their first year as county champions, before they face the winners of Ulster in the All Ireland Club quarter final. Stephen Kerry opened the scoring early on after a run down the left wing, before Michael O’Donoghue doubled their early lead with a pointed free.

He would add another from play soon afterwards, before Adrian Moyles skilful pass to Thomas Waters set up the fullforward but his shot went just wide off of the right post.

It was a needed delay for North London Shamrocks who capitalised on the break with a pointed free through Dualtach Molloy. He nearly followed it up with an immediate point but Brendan Mulrooney did well to rise up and stop it from dropping over the bar, but Molloy would take his next chance from the set play, to leave it at just a point between the sides.

Moyles responded with his own pointed free before Thomas Waters got the Kiernans first goal from a short Moyles free which was fumbled slightly by Rory Kelly. Ciaran Hughes would get the Shamrocks’ next score through a pointed free before his side suffered injuries to both Scott Conroy and Denis O’Regan who were both forced to withdraw from play.

Waters finished the half off with another near score as he ran half of the length of the pitch at goal, but his final shot was carried just wide to leave it at 1-4 to 0-3 at the break. The Shamrocks started the second half brightest as they got on the scoreboard first through another Molloy free, before Mark McAdam nearly scored a goal in front of goal, as he twisted and turned his way through the defenders, only for Mulrooney to block his final shot, with the sun in his eyes. The Shamrocks would score another two on the bounce, as Enda McHugh got a nice point from play, before Ciaran Hughes added another pointed free, making it a one-point game again with only about 15 minutes to play.

But the Kiernans resolved and scored through substitute Paddy, and immediately afterwards Michael O’Donoghue played a superb ball in to Thomas Waters to convert for a good score. Aiden Campbell responded with his own point against the run of play as he ran in from the right wing, which hadn’t been an option for much of the match due to a great performance from Danny Ryan.

Waters would get the crucial second goal next. He rose for a high ball in front of goal but uncharacteristically missed it once the keeper Kelly got his fingers to it first, but he wasn’t going to miss his opportunity twice and reacted quicker than the defender closing him down when it landed on the ground, and buried it into the back of the net making it 2-6 to 0-7 with just minutes to go.

Paddy would add another point for a two-goal lead soon afterwards, but the Shamrocks were not finished yet either and scored through McHugh once more, before Molloy kept his cool to convert an added-time penalty to leave it as a two-point game.

NORTH LONDON SHAMROCKS: Rory Kelly, Brian Feeney, Dannan O’Meachair, Cormac Coyne, Denis O’Regan, Brian Hynes, Mark McAdam, Enda McHugh, Niall Costello, Ciaran Hughes, Aiden Campbell, Scott Conroy, PP O’Hara, Eddie Kelly, Daryl Roberts

ST KIERNANS: Brendan Mulrooney, Keith Curran, Ian McGough, Dara Quinn, Mark Mulholland, Patrick Begley, John Gallagher, Cathal Og Greene, Danny Ryan, Liam O’Donoghue, Adrian Moyles, Stephen Curran, Michael O’Donoghue, Thomas Waters, Tommy Moriarty