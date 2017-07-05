The passing of a London GAA star: Joe Harrison

It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of a former great London Gaelic footballer, Joe Harrison.

Joe died recently in his home town of Monasterevan, Co. Kildare after a short period of ill health.

He is survived by his wife Teresa, daughters Pauline and husband Gerard, Deidre and husband Matthew, grandchildren Nicola, Amanda, Ciara, Niamh and Pete, great grandchildren Jack and Lauren, his sister May and her daughter Joanne.

To all of his family and friends we extend our sincere condolences and prayers. Joe arrived in S.W. London in 1960 and shortly after he embarked upon a long, memorable and very successful football career.

Following in the footsteps of his brother Seamus, he joined the Round Towers Gaelic Football Club.

With this famous club Joe, as an outstanding defender, won all major trophies in London and throughout Britain at club and county levels.

Great chapter

After such successes with the Round Towers, Joe and a number of other players decided to form their own club.

Thus commenced another great chapter not only in his football career but also in Gaelic football throughout London.

Joe’s new team was unique in that the Sean Treacys Gaelic Football Club was administered mostly by players including himself as treasurer.

With the Treacys and London teams Joe repeated history by winning 19 trophies, including three All Ireland winners’ medals adding to the one he had won previously.

To this day Joe Harrison is only one of a few players in the history of the GAA to have won four All Ireland Junior Football winner’s medals.

In addition, he is also one of a small number of players ever to have won three All Ireland Junior Football medals in succession.

Sports Stars of the Year

Joe was also a member of the London County team Sports Stars of the Year in 1972. During his career he made a number of appearances with the London team at the famous annual Wembley Stadium Gaelic Games tournaments.

He was also a member of the Round Towers GFC which participated in the International Sports Festival and Exhibition at the Crystal Palace Exhibition Center in August 1965.

Joe toured Ireland and Britain with the Treacys and Round Towers on many occasions, the most famous of which were winning the Club Championship of Britain with the Round Towers in 1965, followed by the Treacys winning the same title in 1971.

Joe was also the manager of the GAA All of Britain football team vs Donegal which took place in Wembley Stadium on May 26th 1973.

Aside from all of this he was a member of the Sean Treacys Football Club who participated successfully in the Wimbledon and District Soccer League in the early 70’s and were winners of the prestigious Jubilee Cup competition 1972/ 1973 season.

Leading force

He was a leading force with the Treacys and London Gaelic Football teams which rose to prominence during the mid 1960’s and early 1970’s.

Joe will long be remembered by the large Irish community who were associated with Gaelic games throughout London and Great Britain, as well as in his native county Kildare.

Joe was not just a great footballer but a caring person and family man. He was one of the unique characters within the sport.

He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him or came into contact with him.

