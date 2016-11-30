London GAA: HISTORY MAKERS SET FOR GREENFORD

St Kiernans know their fate for Sunday week, as their first ever All-Ireland opposition was confirmed after the Ulster final. Slaughtneil made history after the small Derry club added a provincial football title to their trophy room this year, having already won the Ulster camogie and hurling championships too. Their tight three-point win over fivein- a-row Down champions Kilcoo clinched the club their historic treble.

Afterwards, hurler and footballer Chrissy McKaigue said: “There was pressure on us and to get over the line is unbelievable. It is hard to put into words, it has been an unbelievable year.

“We knew we might not have this opportunity again, so we wanted to do it so badly.”

They will travel to Greenford on December 11 to face London champions St Kiernans, who had a record-breaking season themselves thus far, picking up all four senior county titles available to them.

AIB Ulster club SFC Final

Kilcoo 0-9

Slaughtneil 0-12

St Kiernans will face record-breaking club Slaughtneil the weekend after next, after the Derry club sealed their place in the All Ireland club quarter-final. The record-breakers, who have now completed a never-before treble of provincial football, camogie and hurling titles, were never behind against the five-in-a-row Down champions, but were level on three occasions in the first half after racing to a 0- 3 to 0-1 lead in the opening ten minutes. They settled better as the half went on before going in 0-9 to 0-5 up at the break but at the beginning of the second half Kilcoo worked really hard at intercepting the ball from Slaughtneil at any chance they got, frustrating them into not registering many scores. But Kilcoo themselves were guilty of not taking their chances in front of goal, with two scoreable wides registered by Conor Laverty and Ceilum Doherty, which could have given them a crucial extra two points, or more if an achievable goal was taken advantage of. But they ploughed on and twice got to within a point of the Derry side, who haven’t conceded a goal throughout their championship campaign. An injury-time free from Paul Bradley sealed the historic win for the club who now prepare for their trip to Greenford on the weekend of December 10/11.

AIB Leinster Club SFC Semi-Finals

St Vincent’s (Dublin) 2-12

Mullinalaghta (Longford) 0-11

Dublin champions St. Vincent’s have made it to another Leinster club final but were pushed to the limit by Longford’s Mullinalaghta. Mullinalaghta started the stronger of the two teams as they claimed an early 0-3 to 0-2 lead before the eventual victors got their breakthrough after 16 minutes through a Tomás Quinn goal. But the Longford champions never gave up and regained the lead shortly afterwards after getting three points on the bounce, before a purple spell from Vincent’s saw them go in 1-7 to 0-8 up at the break. The second-half started as a relatively low-scoring affair, as both teams registered a solitary point within the first 20 minutes. But impact substitutes Albert Martin and Joe Feeney got a point each from the bench before the win was eventually sealed by Shane Carthy’s lastminute goal.

Rhode (Offaly) 0-12

Sean O’Mahony’s (Louth) 1-5

Eight points from Niall McNamee booked his side’s place in the Leinster final as Rhode of Offaly ran out four-point winners over Louth champions Sean O’Mahony’s. McNamee’s clinical shooting ensured they had 0-5 to 0-2 half-time lead before a racing start to the second half saw them score four points in the opening 12 minutes.

AIB Munster club SFC Final

Dr. Crokes (Kerry) 3-16

The Nire (Waterford) 0-6

Ahugely dominant performance saw Dr Crokes of Kerry claim their fourth Munster senior football title in six years, as star-man Daithí Casey claimed a first-half hat trick against Waterford champions The Nire. The 18 point win was pretty much tied up in the first-half, as the Kerry champions registered a 3-9 to 0-1 advantage just half way through the game.

AIB Connacht club SFC Final

Corofin (Galway) 2-13

St Brigid’s (Roscommon) 0-05

Galway champions Corofin claimed their second Connacht title in three years, after beating St Brigid’s of Roscommon by 14 points. Goals from Michael Farragher and Jason Leonard were almost moot due to the whole advantage Corofin gathered through points alone, shooting four unanswered in the opening few minutes alone. St Brigid’s had their fair share of possession but could not make it count to scores, as their accuracy let them down, kicking 13 wides over the course of the game, going in at the break with a 1-8 to 0-3 deficit. Corofin’s consistent scoring, and a sending off for St Brigid’s, meant that the result was never really in danger of changing as the Galway team extended their lead further until they were out of sight.

AIB Munster club IFC Final

Kenmare (Kerry) 1-20

Adare (Limerick) 1-8

Kenmare won their intermediate title after a hugely dominant display against Adare, which saw them run out as 12-point victors. An early six points without reply gave them the momentum to march on, with their forwards in particularly ferocious form, as Sean O’Shea’s goal gave them a 1-11 to 0-5 lead at the break. Mark Connolly’s goal in the second half was too late to give the Limerick champions any hope in coming back, as the Kerry team extended their lead further.

AIB Ulster club IFC Final

Pomeroy (Tyrone) 2-15

Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) 0-9

A classy Pomeroy performance saw the Tyrone title holders beat Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne in the Ulster intermediate football final. A crucial early goal from Chris Colhoun gave his side the lead at half time, as Donaghymoyne stayed within a single score at 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time, but the Tyrone team pulled away with some excellent shooting in the second half before they registered the 12-point win.

AIB Leinster club IFC Final

St. Colmcille’s (Meath) 0-13

Rosemount (Westmeath) 1-9

Goals didn’t win games in this final, as one St Colmcille’s player held his nerve to take a last-ditch free attempt which sealed the Leinster intermediate championship for his team against Westmeath side Rosemount. The narrow one-point victory looked set to go to extra time before Ben Brennan scored, after Rosemount had only just pulled back to equalise in injury time. It was a brilliant second half from the Westmeath side, who had trailed 0-8 to 0-5 at the break, and when David McCormack hit the back of the net on 39 minutes it looked as if his side could mount an epic comeback. But St. Colmcille’s held on and can thank Graham Reilly for his crucial four points before Brennan stood to the challenge with his last gasp set play.

AIB Ulster club JFC Final

Rock (Tyrone) 1-12

Blackhill (Monaghan) 0-14

The Ulster junior football final finished in the closest of manners as Rock of Tyrone edged it as one point champions. But the crucial goal that saw them win by 1-12 to 0- 14 came for Blackhill of Monaghan, heartbreakingly, late as Aidan McGarrity struck his three-pointer in extra-time.