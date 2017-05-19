GAA: London new stand and grounds named

The home of London GAA is now officially called McGovern Park as the county’s footballers prepare for the big opening at Ruislip next bank holiday weekend.

On May 28th, as part of the naming rights, the new Tony McGovern 1,950- seater stand will also be unveiled as the businessman gave his support to the county board.

The occasion will be extra special for Mr McGovern, as it will be on the day that his native Leitrim will travel over to play London in their opening round of the Connacht Senior Football Championship.

Leitrim finished fifth in Division 4 of the Allianz National League, winning four matches and losing three, including a 2-16 to 0- 15 victory over London in the championship warm-up back in March.

Bolstered

But Ciaran Deely’s side, who won one game out of seven, will be bolstered for the championship opener on the first day that the new pitch and development is opened up for competition. And there is further encouragement when looking at the last time that the team’s squared up to each other in the Championship arena.

London’s ‘summer in the sun’, where they reached the Connacht final, seen the Exiles win a home draw against Sligo in London by 0-14 to 1-12. It meant they were next drawn against Leitrim in the semi-final, and they went on to tie at Sean Mac Diarmada Park, forcing a replay.

And London pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the year when they won the replay at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon by a point, in a 2-11 to 1-13 thriller to set up a showdown with Mayo. This year, the main game throws in at 3:30pm, and is preceded by an U17 London development game at noon.

Grand opening

There will be a grand opening of the new grounds and stand at 1:30pm, which will also see one player from every London club join a parade of the pitch in the team jerseys.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be bought online at londongaa.tickets.ie or by contacting London Secretary Mark Gottsche via secretary.london@gaa.ie Adult tickets will cost £20 and it is £10 for Students/OAPs, valid on match day at the grounds only with valid ID. Under 16s have free entry.

