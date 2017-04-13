Relentless scoring from Harlesden

Cara Stationary Murphy Cup

Harlesden Harps: 6-16

St Brendans: 0-13

A strong showing from one of the strongest intermediate teams this year saw them race to a 21-point victory over St Brendans.

Missing some notable players the Brendan’s struggled defensively, but left a respectable enough 13 points on the board, which was hugely down to the shooting prowess of John Daly, who secured all of his side’s scores. Harlesden opened their account quickly which was foretelling of the full hour.

Three scores in as many minutes from Ryan Moran, John Rafferty and Peter Rafferty, as well as a goal shot from Moran which was saved well by Ben Small. The Brendan’s defence were struggling and James O’Donovan got the next score after a pass from Peter Rafferty, having stood unmarked in front of goal for too long.

The next two scores came from John Daly frees, which were put away well on the Brendan’s only two opening attacks into the Harps’ half so far.

Goal chance

The London inter-county player would add another from play soon afterwards, but only after Darren Lynch secured a double, with one from play, as the Brendans were caught ball-watching again, and another from a free. Daly would add another two frees, which meant that on all five occasions the Brendans went on the attack they came away with a score, leaving it just a point between the sides at 0-6 to 0-5.

A quick ball from James Minihan to John Rafferty gave the Harps another point, before Minihan got a score of his own on 17 minutes. Their next goal chance was saved well by Ben Small as Daniel Somers struggled to find the net, but a penalty was given, which Small again saved well to put out for a 45, which was taken well by Ben O’Mahoney. But the breakthrough on goal the Harps were threatening would soon come as Somers did well to set up Minihan.

Daly reacted well with a handpass over the crossbar as he ran in on goal from the right wing, before Somers set up Anthony Donelan for his first score. Daly responded with a converted free before the Harps scored their second goal of the second half as O’Donovan’s shot was saved well, but Moran was on hand to get the rebound. A sixth pointed free from Daly left it at 2-10 to 0-8 at half-time.

Harlesden were stronger again in the second half, as James O’Donovan opened the scoring, before Daly replies with his own score as he switched feet on the right wing after a good pass fromNoel Quinn.

Quick points

John Rafferty added another score, before Daniel Somers made it 2-13 for Harlesden. Ryan Moran’s next point from play was responded immediately by a pointed Daly free, before Moran added another. O’Donovan would get the Harps’ third goal after his run through the middle and passes right up the centre of the field completely split the Brendan’s defence, and two quick points from substitute Cory Bond and Darren Lynch stretched the gap to 16 points.

Brendans won a penalty next, which was put wide of the posts, before John Rafferty got Harlesden’s fourth goal, after some good one-two passing with Bond.

Daly added three on the bounce, two frees following a superb point from play from long-range, before John Enright put the game to bed with the final goal of the game to leave it 6-16 to 0-13 at the final whistle.

HARLESDEN HARPS: Eamon Mylotte, James Mannion, Sean O’Halloran, Ryan Scullion, Anthony Donelan (0-1), Michael Keane, Peter Rafferty (0-1), Robert Reid, Ben O’Mahoney (0-1, 1 45), James O’Donovan (1-2), John Rafferty (0-4), James Minihan (1-1), Ryan Moran (1- 2), Daniel Somers (0-2), Darren Lynch (0-3, 1f) SUBS: Tadhg Downey for Anthony Donelan Gary Fahey for James Mannion Kevin Hynes for Ryan Scullion Cory Bond (0-1) for Daniel Somers John Enright (1-0) for Ryan Moran

ST BRENDAN’S: Ben Small, Shane Kennedy, Eoin Pearce, Cian Moen, Jake McManus, Paul McAteer, Jack Middleton, Steve Gilsellan, Noel Quinn, Joe Dennety, Andy Hayes, Finn Farrelly, Tiernan Browne, John Daly (0-13, 9f), Ronan Lively

