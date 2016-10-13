London GAA: Kiernans through to second ever decider

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



St Kiernans: 3-04

NLS: 0-09

St Kiernans have made it to their second ever senior football final at the weekend, and their second in a row, after beating North London Shamrocks by four points. North London Shamrocks, in only their second season at senior, are always-improving, but last year’s finalists put the game to bed with three goals.

Two well-taken goals from Mark Mulholland and Liam O’Donoghue put four points between the sides at half-time, before St Kiernans got the first score to build on their lead as the second half opened.

Thomas Waters won the ball in midfield, before passing to Shane McManus who gave a great ball into James Moran, who took his point well to give his side 2- 4.

They would get a chance for a third goal next as Adrian Moyles short free in landed in front of goal, but Waters couldn’t get his hand on it to put past Rory Kelly, allowing the Shamrocks to get their first point after the break next through a Dualtach Molloy pointed free.

Wayward

A wayward Kiernans pass allowed the Shamrocks their next opportunity as Kieran Hughes and Molloy teamed up, but the latter’s shot on goal was saved brilliant by Brendan Mulrooney, which would have left only a point between the sides had it gone in.

Molloy put his next effort from the set piece easily, before he got another soon afterwards as Aidan Campbell beat Greene to the kick-out before he won the resultant free. Waters rose highest for Mulrooney’s next kick-out, which had been a pattern over the whole game with the goalkeeper’s kicks highly accurate for the entire hour.

Waters put a great pass in to Tommy Moriarty next, but Campbell did well to win it back in the corner, before Mark Mullholland won it back. Michael Callery couldn’t quite connect with the pass in front of goal, and the ball went wide, before Molloy hit his next free also wide.

Blocked

Then the Kiernans got the cushion they needed to make it more comfortable as Ciaran Carville’s ball in to goal was on target all the way, allowing Callery just to get his fingertips to it to make sure it went beyond the reach of Kelly, making it 3-4 to 0-8 with just seven minutes to go.

Molloy would get another pointed free next, and with just four minutes to go the Shamrocks were not going to give up witout a fight, forcing Mulrooney to dive and make another superb save next, before their next goal attempt was blocked, as was Niall Costello’s short free in on goal towards the defenders. They would shoot another wide next to finish the game, as Kiernans now prepare to face last year’s final opposition on Sunday, October 23.

ST KIERNANS: Brendan Mulrooney, Keith Curran, Ian McGough, Stephen Curran, Patrick Begley, Shane McManus, Mark Mulholland (1- 0), James Moran (0-1), Cathal Og Greene (0-2), Thomas Waters, Ciaran Carville, Liam O’Donoghue (1-0), Michael Callery (1-1), Peter Finn, Adrian Moyles

NORTH LONDON SHAMROCKS: Rory Kelly, Brian Feeney, Dannan O’Meachair, Cormac Coyne, Denis O’Regan, Mark McAdam, Peter McNelis, Eddie Kelly, Niall Costello, Kieran Hughes (0-1), Aidan Campbell, Dualtach Molloy (0- 6, 4f), Daryl Roberts (0-1), Enda McHugh (0-1), Gerard Minihane