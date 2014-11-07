London GAA fixtures for 2015 announced

The upcoming fixtures for London hurlers and footballers’ campaign for next season have been announced.

London’s footballers will welcome Offaly, Longford and Waterford to their home ground, as well as making away trips to Carlow, Antrim, Leitrim and Wicklow.

Hurlers from the Exile County will travel to Westmeath, Wicklow and Kerry and welcome teams from Carlow and Derry during their campaign next season.

The full list of fixtures are as follows:

Football:

February 1 – Offaly

Venue: Ruislip

Venue: Ruislip February 8 – Carlow

Venue: Dr Cullen Park

Venue: Dr Cullen Park February 28 – Longford

Venue: Ruislip

Venue: Ruislip March 8 – Antrim

Venue: Ballycastle

Venue: Ballycastle March 22 – Leitrim

Venue: Carrick

Venue: Carrick March 29 – Waterford

Venue: Ruislip

Venue: Ruislip April 5 – Wicklow

Venue: Aughrim

Hurling:

February 15 – Westmeath

Venue: Mulligar

February 22 – Carlow

Venue: Ruislip

March 1 – Derry

Venue: Ruislip

March 8 – Wicklow

Venue: Aughrim

March 22 – Kerry

Venue: Tralee

**Fixtures at Ruislip Subject to delay in Grounds Development**