London GAA fixtures for 2015 announced

The upcoming fixtures for London hurlers and footballers’ campaign for next season have been announced.
London’s footballers will welcome Offaly, Longford and Waterford to their home ground, as well as making away trips to Carlow, Antrim, Leitrim and Wicklow.
Hurlers from the Exile County will travel to Westmeath, Wicklow and Kerry and welcome teams from Carlow and Derry during their campaign next season.
The full list of fixtures are as follows:
Football:
  • February 1 – Offaly
    Venue: Ruislip
  • February 8 – Carlow
    Venue: Dr Cullen Park
  • February 28 – Longford
    Venue: Ruislip
  • March 8 – Antrim
    Venue: Ballycastle
  • March 22 – Leitrim
    Venue: Carrick
  • March 29 – Waterford
    Venue: Ruislip
  • April 5 – Wicklow
    Venue: Aughrim
Hurling:
February 15 – Westmeath
Venue: Mulligar
February 22 – Carlow
Venue: Ruislip
March 1 – Derry
Venue: Ruislip
March 8 – Wicklow
Venue: Aughrim
March 22 – Kerry
Venue: Tralee
**Fixtures at Ruislip Subject to delay in Grounds Development**
