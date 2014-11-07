London GAA fixtures for 2015 announced
The upcoming fixtures for London hurlers and footballers’ campaign for next season have been announced.
London’s footballers will welcome Offaly, Longford and Waterford to their home ground, as well as making away trips to Carlow, Antrim, Leitrim and Wicklow.
Hurlers from the Exile County will travel to Westmeath, Wicklow and Kerry and welcome teams from Carlow and Derry during their campaign next season.
The full list of fixtures are as follows:
Football:
- February 1 – Offaly
Venue: Ruislip
- February 8 – Carlow
Venue: Dr Cullen Park
- February 28 – Longford
Venue: Ruislip
- March 8 – Antrim
Venue: Ballycastle
- March 22 – Leitrim
Venue: Carrick
- March 29 – Waterford
Venue: Ruislip
- April 5 – Wicklow
Venue: Aughrim
Hurling:
February 15 – Westmeath
Venue: Mulligar
Venue: Mulligar
February 22 – Carlow
Venue: Ruislip
Venue: Ruislip
March 1 – Derry
Venue: Ruislip
Venue: Ruislip
March 8 – Wicklow
Venue: Aughrim
Venue: Aughrim
March 22 – Kerry
Venue: Tralee
Venue: Tralee
**Fixtures at Ruislip Subject to delay in Grounds Development**
COMMENTS (1)
Sign in or create your account to join the discussion
I would to be keep up with the news.
I am from Co Antrim.