London GAA: Emmetts come out on top again

Robert Emmetts: 1-20

St Gabriels:1-05

Just like their football counterparts, county champions Robert Emmetts are on for a clean sweep in London this year as they claimed their third cup of the year.

It looks like the previously unplayed league final, again against St Gabriels, will go ahead in a fortnight’s time, which is their fourth prospective trophy. But the game was by no means vintage in as cold and as wet conditions as Greenford has seen this year, and with both sides just about making up 15 players a piece at throw-in.

And the biggest talking point after the game was that St Gabriel’s veteran Kerril Burke, who was forced to play in the fullforward line, came away with a goal! It was the Emmetts who opened the scoring after two minutes through Danny Buckley.

The Gabriels responded almost immediately with a huge point from the half-back line down the centre of the pitch, which made it seem that this would be a competitive contest, but it was not to be as Emmetts picked it up a gear. Ruari Costello got their next score, a goal as he stayed in front of the posts, before Keiran Morrissey added a point immediately.

They would register two wides by the time Conor Walsh set up Bill Walsh for the next score, before the Gabriels responded with a pointed free.

Through ball Ciaran Mulvenna added another from play soon afterwards as Eoin Chawke made it 1-5 to 0-2 with a mid-range point from play next.Richie Murphy got two in a row next, before last year’s captain Martin Fitzpatrick joined the scoresheet, as St Gabriels in a rare spell of possession put their next score wide.

Chawke would score the next score, as the Emmetts finished the first half up with two more scores, for a 1-11 to 0-2 lead at the break, through Buckley, after a great through ball from Bill Walsh, and Richie Murphy in between two wides from the Gabriels.

As the weather took a turn for the worse as the second half began, a long ball down to the Emmetts goal ended up on the end of Burke’s hurl before he slotted it beyond the reach of Sean Ryan to grab a vital goal shortly after the restart. Bill Walsh would set up Richie Murphy again for the next score, before he made it two in a matter of minutes with a pointed free.

The Gabriels would claw one more back through their full-forward, before their number 11 added another in what had become a scrappy contest in the conditions. Murphy’s next free attempt was blocked on the goal line before substitute Paddy Breen, who arrived at half-time, got his name on the scoresheet as Mick Dwyer and Richie Murphy exchanged two points each to put the game beyond any doubt.

A consolation score from the Gabriel’s no.9 in midfield gave them their final score, but not before Chawke added two more before the final whistle.