London GAA: Emmetts add to trophy haul

AIB Hurling Div 1 League Final

Robert Emmetts: 4-09

Kilburn Gaels: 0-15

By Damian Dolan

The championship meeting between Robert Emmetts and Kilburn Gaels can’t come soon enough, if their Division 1 final meeting is anything to go by.

A Mick Dwyer hat-trick and a goal from Rory Costello propelled the defending league champions to victory, with Garry Hill and captain Steven Griffey putting in outstanding performances, as Emmetts added the Division 1 title to the Collins Cup they picked up a few short weeks ago.

For Kilburn, they were again the bridesmaids to Emmetts, having been on the wrong end of the scoreline in the Collins Cup final. Defeat in the league final will have been even harder to swallow, though, having taken a 100% record into the final, including inflicting Emmetts’ only defeat – a six-point loss on 1 April.

But Emmetts have held the Indian sign over Kilburn ever since, including their Ryan Cup semi-final meeting, to lead the sides’ head-to-head by three wins to one.

Of course, it would be foolhardy to think that any of that will count for much come championship time, but what it has done is light the blue touch paper and set the stage for what is a must-see round 1 meeting between the pair on the weekend of 29/30 July.

For the full match report and more photos, pick up a copy of this week’s paper.

ROBERT EMMETTS: Sean Ryan; Mark Conroy, Steven Griffey, Aidan Ryan; Michael O’Laodha, Tadgh Healy, Conor Walsh; Garry Hill (0-2), Eoin Kiely; Paddy McNaughton, Richie Murphy (0-4, 3f), Daryl Roberts; Conor Campion, Rory Costello (1-3), Mick Dwyer (3-0). SUBS: Neil McGill for Campion, Brendan Naylor for O’Laodha.

KILBURN GAELS: Stephen Lambert; Kevin Campion, Cian O’Neill, Barry Borland; Kieran Reed (0-1), Brian Regan (0-1), Christopher McAlinden; Danny Burke, Aidan O’Leary; Ciaran Lambert (0- 1), Seamus Carey (0-1), Sean Conlon (0- 2); Seamus McFerran, Aidan Murphy (0-7, 3f, 2×65), Jody Troy (0-2). SUBS: Fergal Collins for McFerran, McFerran for Ciaran Lambert.