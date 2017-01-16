London GAA: Dream still on

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Robert Emmetts’ quest for a second All-Ireland title in a decade is still on track, after they needed extra-time to see off the threat of St Brigids Cloughmill in Greenford.

Twelve points from free-taker Richie Murphy were crucial to the London champions’ win in difficult conditions, which only saw seven of the 30 scores come from play.

The Emmetts looked like they were facing an early exit as they finished normal time a point behind, but a last-gasp free from the Cork man pulled them level.

In a dramatic end to the game the Emmetts flew out of the blocks at the start of extra-time, as they went three points ahead in the opening five minutes, but the visitors would level once more before the London side went clear in the closing stages.

Next up is the star-studded Carrickshock of Kilkenny, whose panel boasted 22 All-Ireland medals when they beat Cellbridge in the Leinster final, in the semi-final on January 29th.

Pick up your copy of this week’s paper for our full match report, and preview of the next fixtures.