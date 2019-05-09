London GAA and Round Towers mourn death of stalwart Dermot O’Brien

05/09/2019

Former London county board chairperson and Round Rowers “legend” Dermot O’Brien has died. He passed away on 9 May.

A native of Tullamore and former Offaly Minor hurler, Dermot was a loyal servant to the GAA in London for over half a century. He was Life President of Round Towers.

He served Towers and London GAA in many capacities over the years, from club and county manager and selector, to chairing both organisations.

He was London chairperson from 1977 to 1979 – his last year saw the purchase of Ruislip – and also served the London County Board as Vice Chair, Registrar, Gaelic Officer, Treasurer of the Sports and Social Club and Central Council Delegate.

He was a selector to the London junior team which won All-Ireland titles in 1966, 1969, 1970 and 1971, and was a senior selector in 2002, along with Pat Griffin and Iggy Donnelly prior to the appointment of Chris Lloyd as manager.

He was the last remaining original Trustee of the London County Board.

In a long and very distinguished GAA career, he also served as President of the Provincial Council of Great Britain and secretary of Round Towers.

In 2012, he was awarded the prestigious Offaly Mans Association Man of the Year. He was also a founding member of the organisation, which assists Irish people in London since its inception more than 50 years ago.