London draw Offaly in All-Ireland qualifiers

05/27/2019

London will travel to Tullamore to take on Offaly in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers on 8/9 June.

Ciaran Deely’s Exiles will be hoping to build on their encouraging display against Galway, when they got to within four points of the reigning Connacht champions at McGovern Park.

Offaly were knocked out by Meath (1-13 to 0-14) in the Leinster quarter-finals. They also finished one place above the relegation places in Division 3, beating Sligo in the final round to send Carlow down.

London and Offaly last met in 2016 in the first round of the qualifiers with Offaly coming out on top by 0-17 to 1-7 in Tullamore.

Their last meeting in the league (Division 4) saw Offaly win by 0-9 to 1-2 in Ruislip in 2015.

The Exiles will be searching for a first win in the qualifiers since beating Fermanagh at Ruislip in 2011.

GAA president John Horan made the draw on RTE’s Morning Ireland and he added that a Two Tier football championship could come into effect as early as next year.

It will be discussed by Central Council next month with a Special Congress a possibility in the autumn.

“There is an appetite out there within the organisation for us to go ahead with a Tier 2 Championship. Now, I feel, is the time to grab that when the appetite is out there,” he said.

All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round 1 Draw:

Louth v Antrim

Tipperary v Down

Leitrim v Wicklow

Wexford v Derry

Offaly v London

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Carlow v Kildare/Longford

Westmeath v Waterford

The fixture details (dates/times/venues) will be confirmed by the CCCC on 28 May, with the fixtures scheduled for the weekend of June 8-9.

All matches in this round of the Football Championship will be “Winner on the Day”, if required.

