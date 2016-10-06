London designer outlet at halloween

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Visit London Designer Outlet for a spine tingling Halloween

#HalloweenFun @ LDO

London Designer Outlet (LDO) in Wembley Park is undergoing a hair-raising makeover, providing nine days of FREE school holiday fun, where families with children of all ages are invited to release their inner monsters this Halloween.

From 22 to 30 October, from 12.00pm until 4.00pm daily, kids are invited to turn up the spook factor and have their faces transformed into chilling characters including Frankenstein, witches, skeletons or spiders, by LDO’s amazing face painters.

In true Halloween style, visitors will be immersed in a bone-chilling experience as ghosts and other scary spirits roam the paths of LDO. There will also be pumpkin carving and a crafts station to help kids complete their Halloween outfits, as well as scary nails and mini football to round off a family outing with a difference.

What: #HalloweenFun @ LDO

Where: London Designer Outlet, Wembley Park

When: Saturday 22 to Sunday 30 October

Time: From 12.00pm – 4.00pm daily

After a full day of entertainment, families can head into one of LDO’s 20 restaurants and cafés for a warming drink or bite to eat with views of the famous Wembley Stadium.

Visitors can also pick up some perfect bargains at the 50 outlet stores, including Superdry, Jack Wills, The North Face, GAP, Ernest Jones, M&S, Sony and Cowshed, offering year round savings of up to 70% off RRP. LDO also offers a free children’s playpark and a ninescreen Cineworld – the perfect destination for a family day out.

Keep an eye out for more information on the event by following London Designer Outlet on Facebook or Twitter, or by checking the LDO website which showcases upcoming events: www.londondesigneroutlet.com.