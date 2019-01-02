London construction company chosen to explain best practice

January 2, 2019

The Mizen Group, founded in 1986 by Sligo man Bernard Tansey, in 2018 Parliamentary Review

By Colin Gannon

An Irish-owned property development group have been featured for their expertise in one of the UK’s most widely respected industry magazines.

Privately-owned developer Mizen Group shared its experience and insight with best practice in the sector as part of the annual Property Edition of The Parliamentary Review.

Each edition focuses on an individual governmental policy area such as finance, healthcare, transport, education, technology and energy.

Co-chaired by Lord Blunkett and Lord Eric Pickles, The Parliamentary Review sets out to share best practice amongst policymakers and business leaders, consisting of discussion from award-winning journalists and business leaders.

It is also distributed to business executives and policymakers across the UK.

Founded in the UK by the current executive chairman Bernard Tansey, from Sligo, in 1986, the Mizen Group company focuses on creating fairly priced residential and commercial property units across the private and public sectors within London and South East of England.

The company also say they specialise in new-build, refurbishment and conservation area regeneration, with a focus on straightforward contracts, sensible land acquisition and business planning.

Mr Tansey intends to tackle major issues affecting the sector such as planning regulation, the impact of Brexit and the necessity for a healthy SME Sector in the UK economy.

“Bringing over thirty years of operational experience to the table, Mizen Group has survived and thrived through major changes to the UK property development sector, which gives us a unique perspective on how the system is working and how it can be improved for the benefit of businesses and customers,” Mr Tansey said.

“We’re delighted to share our views within this year’s edition of The Parliamentary Review and look forward to working with Lord Eric Pickles and our industry-leading peers in the future.”

In their contribution to the Parliament Review, the company said that they prefer graduates and “professionally qualified people” as their team leaders because the “discipline and decision-making skills required cannot be easily substituted”.

“Our clients recognise that our ethics and integrity are fundamental to our business. Our projects are delivered on time and budget, thanks to carefully selected development teams, put together by our management,” the firm said.

The London-based company also said they would have preferred for the UK to have stayed in the EU due to the pool of “competent” workers that can be tapped into. These workers, the firm said, “drive their business and the UK economy”.

“There are 2.4 million EU workers in the UK, and 30 per cent of construction workers in London are EU nationals,” it added.

“EU migrants are necessary for the British construction industry to support the maintenance and expansion of economic activity and to counter the effects of falling UK birth rates.

“We fear that a number of skilled and unskilled workers from the EU may leave because of an inadequate Brexit deal and the prolonged uncertainty.

“Recently, we have encountered sales resistance on several of our sites and this is an issue that is not just affecting the construction industry.”

The co-chairman of The Parliamentary Review, Lord Pickles, has praised the current issue as one of the most comprehensive yet.

He commented that as Britain undergoes change, it is ”essential that politicians have a firm understanding of the challenges with which British organisations must contend” and this year’s annual edition once again provides a perfect platform for this.

Theresa May, the British PM, wrote in the same publication that “British politics provides ample material for analysis in the pages of The Parliamentary Review.”

The Parliamentary Review tends to include political commentary from journalists, secretaries of state, ministers and MPs.

