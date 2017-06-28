It’s the end of the road

The season is over for London’s senior footballers after they were knocked out of the All-Ireland championship, 0-13 to 0-12, after a close-fought game against Carlow

By Fiona O’Brien

Ciaran Deely’s side were within the game for its entirety against a strong Carlow side, who now go on to face Leitrim in the next round.

Carlow went ahead from the off and used defensive tactics against the hosts at McGovern Park, packing 14 men behind the ball whenever it got within their own half.

They concentrated on stopping the attacking threat of captain Liam Gavaghan, who again made this week’s GAA.ie Football Team of the Week, who was closed down by multiple players whenever he received the ball on the half-forward line.

Carlow’s star players Brendan Murphy and Paul Broderick, who kicked six of his side’s points from the set piece after some sloppily-conceded frees from London, as well as a few controversial refereeing decisions, were kept quiet for long spells by the London side. London started with a bright move, with Gavaghan and Mark Gottsche linking up well to free Killian Butler at left corner-forward but his shot sailed just right and came off the post before being cleared to safety.

London: Gavin McEvoy, Philip Butler, Ciaran Dunne , Conor O’Neill, Jarlath Branagan (0-01), Ryan Jones, Colin Dunne, Martin Carroll, Cathal Og Greene, Eoin Murray (0-02), Liam Gavaghan (0-04, 0-01f) Mark Gottsche, Rory Mason (0-04, 0-4f), Owen Mulligan, Killian Butler SubS: Kieran Hughes for Carroll (h/t), David Carrabine for Colin Dunne (h/t), Mark McGirr for Ciaran Dunne (68 mins), Adrian Moyles (0-01) for Murray (68 mins), Conor Doran for O’Neill (68 mins), Dean Moore for O Mulligan (72 mins)

Carlow: Robbie Molloy, Chris Crowley, Shane Redmond, Conor Lawlor, Danny Moran, Daniel St Ledger, Gary Kelly, Brendan Murphy (0-01), Sean Murphy (0-01), Eoghan Ruth, Darragh Foley (0-03, (0-2f), Alan Kelly, Paul Broderick (0-06, 0-6f), Sean Gannon, John Murphy (0-01) SubS: Ciaran Moran for Ruth (36 mins black card), Darragh O’Brien (0- 01) for A Kelly (52 mins), Kieran Nolan for G Kelly (68 mins)

