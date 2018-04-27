Local people ‘jailed’ to help Luke’s Hospice

April 27, 2018

Members of the local community in and around Harrow, Pinner and North West London found themselves ‘locked up behind bars’… to raise funds for St Luke’s Hospice.

St Luke’s Hospice provides free end of life care for local people of all cultures and backgrounds with incurable illnesses. It looks after people with cancer and other serious progressive illnesses, such as motor neurone disease, heart, lung and kidney failure and costs £3.5m a year to run. It is a charity so only a third of its funding comes from NHS sources. As one of its many fundraising efforts, nine people were ‘banged up’ in Pinner police station for its annual Jail and Bail event.

Police officers ‘arrested’ the Jail and Bailers and each detainee had to raise minimum of £1,000 each as ‘bail’. One of them was the owner of popular Bombay Central restaurant Rishi Lakhani who said: “As this was my first time taking part in the Jail and Bail event I was quite nervous about going behind bars but I was also very excited. “It was a great day and so much fun. We all got into the spirit of the event and it raised an incredible amount for St Luke’s Hospice.”

Another ‘detainee’, former Mayor of Harrow Cllr Rekha Shah, said: “I am delighted to be able to take part in Jail & Bail again this year. It is so much fun and a unique experience. It’s my second year taking part and it’s an amazing feeling to know we are raising funds for such an important cause.

“St Luke’s provides a vital service to our community, everyone knows someone who has accessed the services they offer and it’s so important that we support our hospice in whatever way we can.”

To date £8,500 has been raised with more funds pledged and to be collected.

Luke’s Hospice wished to pay special thanks to the following: Cllr Norman Stevenson, Pinner Ward; Cllr Rekha Shah, Former Mayor of Harrow; James Annenberg, St Luke’s Hatch End Shop Manager; Cllr Parvez Ahmed, Former Mayor of Brent; Rishi Lakhani, Owner of Bombay Central; Dan Spicer, Local Chief Executive Officer of NatWest; Kier Howard, Assistant Manager at The Queens Head Pub, Pinner; Sawan Shah, Branch Manager of Santander Harrow; and Rajshree, Jayshree and Mita, Directors of Ahimsa Vegan Café, Pinner. The teams at our hospice pride themselves on trying to help people live what’s left of their lives to the full, whatever time they have left, no matter how long or short, at what is often an exceptionally difficult time.

“We focus on adding life to days, even when days can’t be added to life,” says the hospice.

The care offered includes treatment of physical, emotional, psychological, spiritual and social needs of its patients. It costs over £3.5m a year to keep the hospice open As a charity, St Luke’s receives less than a third of its funding from the NHS The hospice provides: 2924 days of In-Patient Care each year, more than 1100 visits to patients at home from its Community Palliative Care Team; Day Care for an average of 40 patients a week; 1,540 individual, and 80 group, complementary sessions each year; and 685 bereavement counselling sessions.