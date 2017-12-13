Local business woman among President’s winners

Jacqueline O’Donovan has been honoured by Irish President Michael D Higgins for her continuous support of the Irish community abroad.

She received the Presidential Distinguished Service Awards for the Irish Abroad at a ceremony held in Áras an Uachtaráin, the Official Residence of the President of Ireland.

The Awards, established in 2011 following the Global Irish Economic Forum, recognise the contribution of members of the Irish community abroad. Other recipients included Liam Neeson, Bernard Canavan, Denis Mulcahy and Mary T. Murphy.

Receiving the award, Jacqueline said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be recognised in this way. I’m delighted to join such a prestigious group of individuals who are proud to support their fellow Irish men and women abroad.”

Jacqueline O’Donovan is managing director of O’Donovan Waste Disposal, one of London’s leading independent waste management companies.

She is a highly respected and successful member of the Irish business community and is a prominent and active member of a number of Irish business networks. She is passionate about her Irish heritage, reflected in the extraordinary work she does for the Irish community in London, including her role as Trustee for the Irish Youth Foundation as well as an Executive Board Member of the Women’s Irish Network.

In 2016 she was honoured with the special Outstanding Commitment to Innovation Award by the British Irish Trading Alliance, recognising her outstanding leadership and dedication to mentoring.

She is a generous supporter of the GAA in London as well as a number of Irish charities including the Brent Irish Advisory Service, London Irish Centre, Innisfree Housing Association and the Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith. Jacqueline was recently announced as the new Chairperson of the St Patrick’s Festival Ball organising committee.