Liverpool Irish Festival returns ‘to tell tales of Liverpool Irish’

09/16/2019

The Liverpool Irish Festival will return this October for 10 jam-packed days of music, theatre, performance, art and more.

The Merseyside event, founded in 2003, was established to celebrate cultural connections between Liverpool and Ireland.

This year’s edition launches on October 17 with a busy programme of events. Artists and performers who feature on the bill this year include folk music legend Christy Moore, songwriter Jack Lukeman, musician Lisa O’Neill, stand-up comedian Rory O’Hanlon as well as actor, screenwriter and documentary maker John Connors .

This year’s theme is unique stories, creatively told, and the arts and culture festival welcomes musicians, artists, performers, writers, dancers, historians and more to tell the tale of their Liverpool Irish stories.

Christy Moore’s Philharmonic Hall concert on October 16 – following his sold-out gig at the venue in May 2018 – will act as a festival preview.