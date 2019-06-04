Liverpool Feis cancelled due to poor ticket sales

06/04/2019

Scores of ticket-holders for Feis Liverpool, the UK’s largest Irish music festival, have expressed their disappointment after the event was suddenly cancelled due to a lack of ticket sales.

Vince Power, the organiser of the event, said he had not taken the “difficult decision” lightly and apologised to everyone who had bought tickets for the July 6 event.

Power, a well-known music promoter and festival owner in the Irish community in the UK, said that be had suffered losses of up to £400,000.

Dozens of ticket-holders complained on social media about losses suffered over flights and accommodation. Many also saw non-refundable on their terms-and-conditions.

“Can’t believe it’s cancelled due to low ticket sales! It was such a brilliant event last year, thought it was going to be an even bigger success this year! Tickets, flights and hotel have been booked for months,” one comment read.

In his statement, Power, the organiser, said. “It’s with deep sadness that I have to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Feis Liverpool, due to the lack of recent ticket sales and the company’s inability to sustain the losses.

“I apologise to all the people who have bought tickets and supported the Feis, all the artists performing and all the people who have worked on this event for the inconvenience.

“With the potential shortfall of £400,000, the majority of which has been borne by me personally, it is not possible to carry on.

Feis Liverpool debuted last year and attracted thousands from across the globe to celebrate Irish music at the Liverpool Waterfront.

Acts at the star-studded 2018 event included Van Morrison, Imelda May, Aslan, The Chieftains, The Hothouse Flowers, The Coronas, Damien Dempsey, Hudson Taylor and special guest Shane MacGowan.

MacGowan had been due to return as the headline act for Feis Liverpool 2019, along with other legendary performers such as The Undertones, The Chieftains, Paul Brady, The Dublin Legends (The Dubliners) and Phil Coulter.

“I advise all ticket holders to contact your point of purchase for a refund,” Power added.

