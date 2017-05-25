Lismore welcomes reading globetrotters

Globetrotters bound for annual Lismore Immrama Festival of Travel Writing

An exploration of travel and tales of travel will be told at the fifteenth annual Lismore Immrama Festival of Travel Writing this June 14th to 18th in county Waterford.

The festival will host keynote speakers Christina Lamb OBE one of Britain’s leading foreign correspondents and best selling author; humanitarian and author Terry Waite CBE and multi award winning author Colm Tóibín who will all speak under the 2017 festival theme of ‘Emigration, Exile and Slavery.’

Adventurer and author Andrew P. Sykes will tell his tales of his extreme cycles across Europe and Filmmaker and author Tom Feiling will host the festival’s famous literary breakfast at Immrama at 8.30am on June 18th. Tom lived in Colombia before making Resistencia: Hip-Hop in Colombia, which won numerous awards at film festivals around the world.

Journalist and author Des Ekin will detail the 1631 Barbary pirates kidnapping of the inhabitants of Baltimore in West Cork and their subsequent sale into the slave market. Historian Donald Brady will offer a talk on Katherine Cecil Thurston 1874-1911: New Woman Author and Ardmore Resident.

On the final day of the festival ‘Family Fun Sunday’ will take place at the Millennium Park, the Lismore Farmers Market will be on the Lismore Castle avenue and a Gregorian Mass will take place at St. Carthage church.

Full details of the festival programme and for event tickets for the Immrama Lismore Festival of Travel Writing 2017 see www.lismoreimmrama.com or call (058) 53803.