Cork City striker Maguire joins Lilywhites

Sean Maguire has joined Championship side Preston North End from Cork City on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old striker has scored an impressive 19 goals in 20 appearances for the League of Ireland leaders so far this season.

Having previously represented Sligo Rovers, West Ham and Dundalk, Maguire joined Cork City in December 2015, and helped the club to FAI Cup success last seasons.

In total, he has scored 47 goals for the club including a hat-trick in his final appearance – Friday night’s top of the table win over Dundalk at Oriel Park.

“Since coming in to the club Seanie has been fantastic for us,” Cork City manager John Caulfield told the club’s website.

“His attitude, work rate, determination and mental toughness have got him to this position and this is a fantastic opportunity for him.

“When he joined us, he was a bit low in confidence but he settled in quickly with this incredible bunch of players and showed he had the resilience and determination to find his form and get his self belief back.

“He has been scoring goals, his work rate is phenomenal and we know he’ll continue to do that in the rest of his time here. Whilst you never want to lose a player of Seanie’s quality, we are delighted to have worked with Preston so that he can remain with us until the end of July.

“We’ve had a very strong start to the campaign, the lads have a well-deserved break now to recharge their batteries and get ready for a massive second half of the season and that’s our focus now.”

Contingent

Maguire will join the ever growing contingent of Irish players at the Lilywhites, alongside Daryl Horgan, Andy Boyle, Alan Browne and Greg Cunningham.

He was awarded with the PFAI Young Player of the Year award in 2016, and was also named in the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year.

A compensation package has been agreed with Cork City, but the details have not been announced.

