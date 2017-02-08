Life sentence for Kevin O’Regan

A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death while she was on the phone to police has been jailed for life

Kevin O’Regan, 37 (23.04.79) of Birdbrook Road, SE3, will serve a minimum of 20 years after being found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering 44-year-old Donna Williamson.

Around 23:20hrs on Friday, 12 August Donna dialled 999 from her flat in Somertrees Avenue, SE12.

She was inside the property with O’Regan, her boyfriend since around 2010.

She told police O’Regan was beating her and he was reaching for a knife.

The call operator then heard screaming and O’Regan threatening the victim, saying: “You’re dying…you’re dying mate” and that she deserved it. He then stabbed her while she remained on the line.

Police immediately attended. They found Donna’s body in the communal hallway to the flats.

O’Regan told officers he had killed Donna with a kitchen knife. The weapon was recovered from a sink.

A post-mortem examination revealed Donna had been stabbed twice, the knife piercing her heart and lungs.

Neighbours heard sounds of a disturbance shortly before Donna was murdered, with O’Regan accusing her of seeing other men at the flat.

The court heard the pair had a turbulent relationship.

Detective Inspector John McQuade, from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “In court O’Regan claimed that Donna had reached for a knife and she had been stabbed accidentally as they struggled. The jury chose to believe the prosecution’s account that, fuelled by alcohol and jealousy, O’Regan attacked Donna that night.

“I am pleased at O’Regan’s conviction and sentence for the sake of Donna’s grieving family.”