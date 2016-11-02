Irish Film: An Audience with Lenny Abrahamson

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Irish Film Festival London to bring Festival Patron Lenny Abrahamson to London

The Academy Award nominated director of Room, Adam & Paul, Garage, What Richard Did, and Frank, will speak at the Regent Street Cinema at 9pm on November 25th.

Lenny Abrahamson was born in Dublin in 1966. He studied physics and philosophy at Trinity College Dublin and then changed paths to pursue his passion for Film. After a successful few years working on short films and commercials in Ireland and abroad, he completed his first feature film ‘Adam & Paul’.

His second feature, Garage, was selected for Director’s Fortnight at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival. This was followed by What Richard Did, which screened at Toronto, London BFI and Tribeca. His fourth feature, Frank, starring Michael Fassbender and Domhnall Gleeson, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The director’s latest film, Room, was released in 2015 and received more than one hundred awards and nominations, including four Academy Awards nominations for Best Film Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Achievement in directing, with Brie Larson going on to win the Oscar for Best Actress.

Lenny will discuss his career highlights, the challenges he has faced and his inspirations, and will be on hand to answer questions from the audience.

Tickets are £15 and are available from www.regentstreetcinema.com

Speaking about the event, Festival Director Kelly O’Connor said: “This will be a great opportunity for film fans to hear first-hand about Lenny’s rise to Oscars success. It will be a special treat, as Lenny is one of those rare filmmakers who has remained true to his roots, despite his global recognition.”

In addition to the discussion, Lenny will host a workshop with the Film and Screenwriting MA students at the London Film School. Interested parties can contact the LFS directly at: v.fricke@lfs.org.uk

This event is part of the 6th the Irish Film Festival London (IFFL), which will bring an exciting line-up of the very best in contemporary Irish cinema to London audiences. The five-day festival brings together industry professionals, film fans and fans of Irish Arts & Culture alike. Focusing on Irish productions, scripts and casts, it provides a significant platform for Irish Film in London, and ensures that the best of Irish creative talent is promoted here in the UK.

Irish films and filmmakers also have the opportunity to walk away with one of the festival’s coveted festival awards. Irish Film London also runs events throughout the year, including the film section of the St. Patrick’s Day Festival with the GLA, children’s cinema programmes, networking and film industry talks/ workshops.

The Irish Film Festival London runs from 23rd to 27th November 2016.

See www.irishfilmlondon.com for more details.