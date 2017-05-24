Tottenham Hotspur legend surprises Brent pupils

Pupils at Christ Church Primary School received a visit from former Tottenham Hotspur captain, Ledley King, and Brent Foster Carer, Shabana Fazaldin, as part of an art competition designed to celebrate fostering in Brent.

Khadija Diallo, year three pupil at Christ Church Primary School, received a Spurs signed t-shirt and one year Junior membership from the Club for her winning poster which encouraged more people to consider becoming foster carers.

The competition was part of Brent Council’s ‘Foster Care Fortnight 2017’ campaign which highlights the role fostering plays in transforming the lives of children and young people in care.

Former Tottenham Hotspur player, Ledley King, said:

“It was a pleasure to support Brent’s Foster Care Fortnight campaign and to meet Khadija and her classmates. Young people are our future and it’s vital to support them so they can develop the life skills they need to be successful.”

Kelli Eboji, Principal Officer, Looked after Children and Permanency at Brent Council, said:

“We would like to thank Ledley King and Tottenham Hotspurs for supporting our campaign to recruit foster carers this year. Thanks also to Christ Church Primary School, Wembley Primary School and Elsley Primary School for taking part in the competition.

“It was fantastic to see so much enthusiasm amongst all the pupils. We were really impressed with how well the young people understood what foster care is all about and why it’s important for more foster families to come forward and help support the most vulnerable children and young people in our communities.”

The full list of winners from the competition were:

1st Place – Khadija Diallo (Christ Church Primary School)

2nd Place – Arya Patel (Wembley Primary School)

3rd Place – Purvi Dilipkumar (Elsley Primary School)

There was also an additional runner-up, Liam Halip, from Wembley Primary School.

For information about fostering in Brent, call 020 8937 4538, email fostering@brent.gov.uk or visit www.brent.gov.uk/fostering.