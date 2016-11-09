Laura Whitmore sambas off Strictly Come Dancing

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore became the latest casualty of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night (06Nov16).

The 31-year-old presenter stumbled during her samba routine on Saturday night’s show (05Nov16), and consequently found herself in the dance-off with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

Her competitor was a surprise addition to the bottom two though. Ore Oduba has been a favourite to win since the beginning of the show, but failed to win over viewers with his salsa.

However, after completing the dance-off, it was up to the judges to decide who to send home – with the four-piece panel unanimously deciding to save Ore.

Craig Revel Horwood explained: “One couple danced the best I’ve ever seen them dance and I think was probably their personal best; but for me, the dance of the night and who I would like to save was Ore and Joanne.”

Darcey Bussell concurred: “I think both couples danced exceptionally well tonight and it makes it very difficult. But I’d like to save the couple that I believe and know performed their best, a finished performance, was Ore and Joanne.”

While Bruno Tonioli said that the two sets of dancers performed with “such vibrancy and energy”.

“We didn’t put you there, if you didn’t vote, don’t moan. But I have to pick one out of the two that in a way outshone everyone else, and that couple was Ore and Joanne,” he shared.

While the decision had already been made, head judge Len Goodman said he would also have sent Laura home.

After her fate was decided, a clearly emotional Laura told host Tess Daly of competing on the programme: “I don’t think anyone realises how much goes on here, the make-up, the costume, everything and just to be part of that for a little while is amazing.”

Meanwhile, Laura’s partner told her: “I would like to say again thank you for being such a great partner, an amazing person to work with, you teach me a lot and I will never ever forget this journey.”

