Laura Whitmore to lead Cricklewood Darkness into Light walk

05/08/2019

Irish actor and broadcaster Laura Whitmore will lead this year’s Darkness Into Light charity walk in Cricklewood.

Following on from the success of previous years, there will be two Darkness into Light walks in London this year: The Cricklewood walk and a second walk at the London Irish Training Grounds in Sunbury on Thames.

Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy, icap, is the London charity partner for the fifth year, a group that works with people in the Irish community in the UK who are in need of counselling and therapy services.

Just under 1,200 people attended last year’s London walk in Cricklewood, raising £74,764 for various charities.

The walks will take place on Saturday morning 11th May at 4:15am.

The Cricklewood walk will begin at the Clayton Crown hotel with a t-shirt collection at the venue available from 2am. The Sunbury on Thames walk will start and remain within the grounds of the London Irish training grounds.

Irish actor and presenter, Laura Whitmore, will lead the Cricklewood branch of the walk. Laura has been a broadcasting star in London for the last number of years, presenting shows for MTV, and ITV2 among others.

Catherine Hennessy, CEO of Icap, said: “icap is delighted to partner with Pieta House for the 6th year of Darkness into Light and we are delighted to have a second walk support this amazing fundraiser. We’re pleased to work alongside this charity as we do quite similar work in London and we are very grateful to Darkness into Light for their support.”